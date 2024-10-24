GITAM CAS bags award in Amaravati Drone Summit

Visakhapatnam : GITAM Deemed to be University Center for Autonomous Systems (CAS) team won second prize in ‘Amaravati Drone Summit 2024.’

Exhibiting technology and innovation, the CAS team developed a drone equipped with a camera with a predefined reference trajectory, processing live video onboard using edge computing and AI which works for face recognition to identify known individuals, sending alerts with coordinates if unknown faces are detected.

Organised by Andhra Pradesh State Government, the two-day summit provided a unique platform for drone exhibition, workshops and panel discussions, among others.

Briefing about the drone features, CAS director P Bharani Chandra Kumar informed that before participating in the summit the team developed and installed a secure AI-based face recognition system for the Indian Navy. Further, he said that he guided the student team C. Sairam, K Joshua and T Meghana to develop the new drone technology.

The CAS director informed that they are currently working on developing new drone technologies to focus on agricultural applications, defence applications, surveillance applications, emergency services, delivery and logistics and marine ecosystem study.

GITAM in-charge Vice-Chancellor Y Goutham Rao appreciated the CAS team for their achievement.