GITAM organises ‘Home coming’ alumni meet
Visakhapatnam : An alumni meet ‘home coming’ brought old students belonging to the past four decades onto one platform.
Organised by GITAM, the event witnessed participation of former students, along with their families, who returned to their alma mater to relive cherished memories.
The reunion was filled with emotional moments as alumni reunited with their teachers, expressed grati-tude, introduced their family members and shared nostalgic memories with friends and mentors. The alumni relations office made arrangements, creating a festive atmosphere with activities including sports events, cultural performances, and engaging discussions about the current academic culture.
Addressing the gathering, president of the institution M. Sribharath highlighted the institution’s vision and mission, urging alumni to contribute their experiences to help achieve these goals. He provided up-dates on the advancements in teaching, research, and entrepreneurship development. He emphasised the institution’s collaborations with industries and prominent universities to enhance the quality of hu-man resource development.
In-charge Vice-Chancellor Y.Gowtham Rao, Registrar D. Gunasekharan, School of Business dean Raja P. Pappu, School of Technology director Nagendra Kumar and School of Science Principal K. Vedavathi were present.