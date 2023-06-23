Giving welfare schemes by knocking on the door

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (EAST GODAVARI DISTRICT): State Home Minister Dr. Taneti Vanitha said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a unique step in the field of welfare by implementing the Jagananna Suraksha programme to identify those who have not benefited from the welfare schemes provided by the government, and providing schemes to them as well. The Home Minister was the chief guest in the meeting held at the Collectorate on Friday. On this occasion, she claimed that within six months of coming to power, her government has built a local secretariat and volunteer system and is implementing welfare schemes by knocking on the door of every house like no other state in the country. She said that from the 24 to 30 of this month, volunteers from across the district will go to every house and collect data under the Jagananna Suraksha, identify the eligible persons, and provide welfare schemes.

The minister said that welfare schemes are already being implemented for 99 percent of people. She said that CM Jagan is thinking of the remaining one percent. She said that "Jagananna Suraksha" started with the great idea that not even a single deserving person in the state should miss out on government welfare schemes. Vanitha said that in no other state has the government shown such love for the poor. She said that the government aims to get the benefits of government schemes to all.

District Collector Dr. K. Madhavi Latha said that 3937 secretariat secretaries and 8933 volunteers across the district have already received training under the guidance of special officers on the Jagananna Suraksha Survey. Awareness was also created regarding 11 types of services provided free of cost in this programme. She said that the applications received under Spandana and Jaganannaku Chebudam programmes, which have not yet been resolved, will be resolved under the Jagananna Suraksha Scheme.

The collector said that from July 1 to July 23 and the village meetings will be held and certificates will be handed over to the applications received through the house-to-house survey. For this, two teams have been formed with officials in each mandal. DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, RUDA Chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy, Municipal Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer G. Narasimhulu, Divisional Development Officers P. Veena Devi, V. Shanta Mani participated.