GM of South Coast Railway makes maiden visit to Vizag

Visakhapatnam: After assuming charge as the General Manager of South Coast Railway, Sandeep Mathur paid a maiden visit to Visakhapatnam. During his visit, he interacted with Lalit Bohra, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), and other divisional officials at the DRM office.

Also, Sandeep Mathur held detailed discussion regarding ongoing developmental activities and future action plan for the zonal operations. Among others, B. Chandra Shekhar, OSD to South Coast Railway was also present.

During his tour, the General Manager held a meeting with Ankush Gupta, Chief Administrative Officer, Construction, and other senior officials from the construction department. The discussions focused on gathering feedback about infrastructure development and reviewing the progress of various projects of the South Coast Railway.

Sandeep Mathur is scheduled to visit other divisions of the newly-formed zone to obtain firsthand feedback on developmental activities and matters related to zone formation.