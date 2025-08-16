GMC bags award for best service

Guntur: Onthe occasion of Independence Day celebrations, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) was honoured with the Best Service Award for rendering outstanding services among government departments.

Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Real-Time Governance, and Human Resource Development Nara Lokesh presented the award to Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra.

Additionally, in the same celebrations, the corporation’s tableau on wet and dry waste segregation won third place. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor expressed happiness at receiving the award and stated that this recognition would inspire them to provide even better services to the people of Guntur in the areas of drinking water supply, sanitation and other essential infrastructure.

Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi, SP S Satish Kumar and officials from various departments attended the programme.