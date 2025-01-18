GMC Commissioner not following protocol, alleges Mayor

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu found fault with the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu despite his instructions.

Speaking to the media, the Mayor complained that the Municipal Commissioner failed to hold the council meeting after it was abrubtly adjourned on January 4.

Subsequently, Manohar Naidu had sent a letter to Srinivasulu requesting him to conduct the GMC council meeting immediately. However, the later did not take any steps to conduct the meeting.

To mount pressure on Srinivasulu, Mayor Manohar Naidu, Deputy Mayor Vajra Babu and YSRCP corporators rushed to the GMC office on Friday. By the time they reached the GMC office, Srinivasulu was holding a meeting with the officials.

Meanwhile, police rushed to the GMC office to prevent any untoward incidents.

Later addressing the electronic media, Mayor Manohar Naidu criticised GMC Commissioner Srinivasulu for not following the protocol and pointed out that the Commissioner failed to take steps to conduct the GMC council meeting. The Mahor found fault with the Commissioner for not holding the meet as per his instructions.

He said unable to give reply to a question raised by Deputy Mayor Vajra Babu, Srinivasulu walked away from the GMC Council meeting held on January 4.

He complained that all the officials were not attending the council meeting. He alleged that Rs 9.24 crore was drawn in the name of employees, but that amount was not credited to the employees’ account.

He alleged that Srinivasulu created disputes between political parties in the council and added that they have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

Meanwhile, Srinivasulu circulated the file for holding the GMC Council meeting after conducting the GMC Standing Committee elections.

Later, speaking to the media, Srinivasulu said he will check corruption in the GMC and he had requested the government to depute special audit teams to the GMC to check irregularities in the municipal corporation. He assured that he will take steps to check corruption.

According to the sources in the GMC, Manohar Naidu before adjourning the GMC council meeting on January 4, should have announced the date for holding the next council meeting and mention it in the GMC minutes book. But he failed to mention the date in the GMC minutes book.