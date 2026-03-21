GMC counters open today, tomorrow

Guntur: To facilitate payment of property tax and arrears for the financial year 2025–26, the cash counters at the Municipal Corporation head office and circle offices will remain operational even on Saturday and Sunday, despite being holidays.

The counters will function as usual from 6 am to 10 pm, GMC Commissioner K Mayur Ashok said in a statement on Friday. He urged defaulters to utilise this opportunity and clear their dues.

He stated that the state government has announced a 50 per cent rebate on interest for those, who pay their property tax in a lump sum. He appealed to the citizens to clear property tax, vacant land tax, and water charges in full and contribute to the development of the city. He further added that for the convenience of taxpayers, payments can be made at GMC cash counters located at the head office and circle offices even on holidays.