GMC general body meeting on July 20
Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said that people’s representatives and officials will work together for the development of Guntur city.
Addressing media at his chamber on Monday, he said the GMC general body meeting will be held on July 20.
He said due to election code of conduct, the GMC Budget meeting was not conducted. Guntur East and Guntur West Assembly constituencies MLAs will assume charge as ex-officio members.
He said Guntur MP Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar got a berth in the Union Cabinet, which is a good sign.
He expressed confidence that he will solve the RUB/ROBs problem in the city. He said there is a need to construct the new building complex for PVK Naidu Market and allot the shops to the traders.
He recalled that since YSRCP came to power in the GMC, they have been developing infrastructure in the city and taken up drinking water schemes.