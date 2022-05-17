GMC keen on developing infrastructure: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said the GMC will take steps to develop infrastructure in Guntur city. He laid foundation stone for the construction of CC drains at Gorantla of Guntur city on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Mayor directed the contractors to complete the execution of the works within the stipulated time and maintain quality in works. He warned that he would take action, if quality is not maintained in the execution of works.

It is the responsibility of the officials to supervise the quality in the works, he stated. Corporators Yerramsetty Padmavathi, co-option member Peer Ahmed were present.