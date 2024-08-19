  • Menu
GMC to conduct PGRS today

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct a Public Grievance and Redressal System at the GMC office here from 10 am to 1 pm on Monday.

The GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu will directly receive the petitions from the petitioners and take steps to solve the petitions.

He urged the people to submit their petitions relating to the civic problems and to avail the facility provided by the GMC.

