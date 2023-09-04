GMC to conduct Spandana today

Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct Spandana programme from 10 am to 1 pm on Monday at the council hall in GMC office to receive the petitions relating to the civic problems.

GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri will receive the petitions directly from the public and take steps to solve the petitions on the spot.

Civic problems that were not solved at the GMC ward secretariat level may be taken up with the GMC Commissioner for

solution.

The GMC officials informed that the ward secretariats are also conducting Spanana programme daily from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm and urged the people to submit their petitions in the Spandana programme to be held at ward secretariats for the solution.