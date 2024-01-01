Live
- Bengal Govt anxious over unspent rural development funds
- Congress to hold extended executive meet on Jan 3
- Regulation of trains due to traffic and power block
- Phase-II of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha begins tomorrow
- Let’s welcome New Year with one crore hopes: Naidu
- Fierce fight on the cards in Nellore rural constituency
- The future of higher education in 2024
- It is going to be a 'hot' fight in a 'cool' segment!
- 5 lakh accident insurance for gig workers in Telangana
- Biden to bypass Congress to supply arms to Israel
Just In
GMC to hold Spandana today
Highlights
Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct Spandana programme at GMC Council Hall here from 10 am to 1 pm on Monday. The GMC commissioner...
Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct Spandana programme at GMC Council Hall here from 10 am to 1 pm on Monday. The GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri will directly receive the petitions from the public and take steps to solve the petitions on the spot. According to the GMC officials, people may submit their petitions in the Spandana programme to be held at ward secretariat offices from 3 pm to 5 pm every day.
Petitions which were not solved at the ward secretariat level may be submitted in the Spandana programme to be held at the GMC office. The GMC urged the people to avail the Spandana programme for the solution of their problems and cooperate with GMC.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS