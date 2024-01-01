GMC to hold Spandana today

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct Spandana programme at GMC Council Hall here from 10 am to 1 pm on Monday. The GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri will directly receive the petitions from the public and take steps to solve the petitions on the spot. According to the GMC officials, people may submit their petitions in the Spandana programme to be held at ward secretariat offices from 3 pm to 5 pm every day.

Petitions which were not solved at the ward secretariat level may be submitted in the Spandana programme to be held at the GMC office. The GMC urged the people to avail the Spandana programme for the solution of their problems and cooperate with GMC.