GMC to organise Spandana today

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct a Spandana programme on Monday from 10 am to 1 pm at the GMC council hall. GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri will directly receive the petitions from the people and take steps for the solution of the problems.

Petitions which were not solved at the ward secretariat level may be submitted to the GMC commissioner for the solution. Ward secretariat is also conducting the Spandana programme every day from 3 pm to 5 pm to receive petitions from the people. GMC urged the people to submit their petitions relating to the local problems at the ward secretariats for solution.