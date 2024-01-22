Live
- What happened at Ayodhya from 1526 to 2024
- Lord Hanuman has sent this invitation, says Chiranjeevi at Ayodhya
- Man Arrested for Facebook Post on Ayodhya Ram Mandir
- It is AP’s fate to have mafia don like Kakani as Minister: Somireddy
- Young Kuchipudi prodigy from Telangana to be conferred with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar today
- New Gen AI model to help explain human memory, imagination
- Journo awarded posthumously for his fiction ‘The Misfit’
- 16 teams to participate in National School Band competition on R-Day
- Technozion concludes on a high note
- 75Years Saga of Ram Mandir
Just In
GMC to organise Spandana today
Highlights
Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct a Spandana programme on Monday from 10 am to 1 pm at the GMC council hall. GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri will directly receive the petitions from the people and take steps for the solution of the problems.
Petitions which were not solved at the ward secretariat level may be submitted to the GMC commissioner for the solution. Ward secretariat is also conducting the Spandana programme every day from 3 pm to 5 pm to receive petitions from the people. GMC urged the people to submit their petitions relating to the local problems at the ward secretariats for solution.
