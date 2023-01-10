GO 1 only to prevent oppn from exposing govt failures: JSP

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP is trying to stop the opposition parties from meeting the people by introducing GO No.1, said general secretary of Jana Sena Party (JSP) T Siva Shankar Rao.

Addressing the media here on Monday, he regretted that there was no place for democratic values in the State under the YSRCP rule. "The ruling party has issued GO No.1 to stop the opposition from exposing the failures of the government," he said.

Ministers Ambati Rambabu, Jogi Ramesh and Gudivada Amarnath were speaking like crazy people and voicing the script of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he alleged. Siva Shankar Rao recalled that the JSP had contested in 136 Assembly constituencies in 2019 elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Political Affairs Committee member of JSP Kona Tatarao said, "JSP chief Pawan Kalyan is not an adopted son of N Chandrababu Naidu. But Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the adopted son of CBI and Chanchalguda Central Jail."

JSP general secretary Bolisetty Satyanarayana said people would teach the YSRCP a befitting lesson in the next elections.