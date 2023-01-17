GO No 1 for public safety: MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao

Bapatla: Rajya Sabha Member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao said that the aim of GO No 1 is to regulate public meetings but not to ban them. In the wake of the stampede in Kandukur, which claimed eight lives, the government issued the GO, he informed.

The MP laid foundation stone for the construction of building for Urdu School at Kanagala of Cherakupalli mandal in Bapatla district on Monday. He recalled the stampede incidents in which eleven persons died in Kandukuru and Guntur city. He alleged that Opposition parties are unnecessarily making it a big issue and burning GO copies, which is not correct. He criticized that the Opposition parties are morally degraded.