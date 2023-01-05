GO No 1 is totally unconstitutional, flays TDP

Vijayawada: The national spokesperson of the TDP, Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram, on Wednesday said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State was trying to implement draconian laws by bringing in orders like GO No-1 through which the ruling party is trying to create obstructions to meetings being organised by the opposition parties.

The GO No.1 is totally anti-Constitutional and it denies the fundamental rights of the parties to organise public meetings and hold rallies, said Pattabhi Ram in a video message. By enforcing such anti-Constitutional laws, the Jagan Reddy government is trying to create hurdles to the meetings being organised by the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, in his home constituency Kuppam.

Stating that the TDP strongly opposes this anti-Constitutional step, Pattabhi Ram said that the party will take the issue to the public domain. He also pointed out that the YSRCP on Tuesday organised a massive rally in Rajahmundry, particularly by none other than the Chief Minister himself, and asked how a GO which does not apply to the ruling party can forcibly be applied to the opposition parties like the TDP. Making it clear that the TDP will go ahead with the programmes in Kuppam, Pattabhiram said if the ruling party makes any efforts to forcibly create trouble, the people will respond suitably.