Godavari cluster universities get APSCHE project

Rajamahendravaram: Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Prof K Padma Raju said that the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has sanctioned a project to Godavari cluster universities.

He congratulated Dr P Vijaya Nirmala, one of the project investigators, faculty of Zoology department, AKNU.

He said that the APSCHE has sanctioned Rs 10 lakh to Godavari cluster universities-- AKNU, NIT- Tadepalligudem, and Dr YSR Horticulture University.

The project is titled “Waste to Wealth: Conversion of pectin from agro-waste to value-added nutraceuticals with potential application in the Food and Pharma industry”. It will be completed within a two-year time frame.

Investigators of this project are Dr P Vijaya Nirmala, faculty of Zoology, AKNU, Dr T Jagan Mohan Rao, Dept of Biotechnology faculty, NIT, Tadepalligudem and Dr DR Salomi Sunita, Department of Biochemistry lecturer, Dr YSR Horticulture University.