Godavari flood flow recedes at Dhawaleswaram, 25.64 lakh cusecs of water released

Godavari flood flow is receding at Dhavaleshwaram Dam in Rajamahendravaram with officials releasing 25.64 lakh cusecs of water into the sea. At present, the water level at the barrage is 21.60 feet. After about eight days the flood receded but the situation is the same in the Lanka villages with floods.



The Flood surge at Polavaram continues at Polavaram with the water level at the spillway reaching 36.91 meters. About 21.88 lakh cusecs of water are being released downstream by lifting 48 gates. Although officials had earlier predicted that the flood flow would exceed the upper coffer dam, they say that there is no overflowing situation so far.

On the other hand, the situation has become worse in the merged mandals. Chintoor, Koonavaram, Etaipaka and VR Puram mandals are completely waterlogged for the seventh day in a row. They have been drowning in water for a week and life was completely paralyzed.

Traffic has stopped between Chintoor and Kunavaram, VRpuram and Etipaka mandals. Houses in Kunavaram and VR Puram were completely submerged. The victims are suffering from water and electricity in the rehabilitation centers.