Godavari flows above danger mark at Andhra Pradesh's Dowleswaram

Amaravati: The Godavari river continued to flow well above the danger mark at Dowleswaram in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district while over 250 villages in six districts remained marooned on Saturday.

With huge inflows continuing from upstream Telangana, flood discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram near Rajamahendravaram increased to 23.20 lakh cusecs.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the water level at the barrage stood at 20.60 feet, much above the danger mark of 15 feet. All 175 gates remained open to release the water downstream.

This is the first time in recent years that flood discharge at this level has been observed at the barrage during July. Officials say normally such levels are observed during mid-August.

The Control Room in the APSDMA was closely monitoring the situation. If the flood discharge increases to 25 lakh cusecs, 628 villages in 44 mandals (blocks) of six districts will be impacted.

The authority has alerted the departments concerned. Officials said 21 mandals in Ambedkar Konaseema, nine in East Godavari, five in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, four in West Godavari district, three in Eluru, and two in Kakinada are likely to be affected.

The floods have already affected 279 villages in 42 mandals of six districts. Ten teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were engaged in rescue and relief operations.

A total of 62,337 people have been evacuated to 220 relief camps so far.

Several villages in Polavaram remained marooned and cut-off. Rescue workers were trying to shift stranded people to relief camps.