Godavari Pushkaralu: Officials told to finish power infra works

With the Godavari Maha Pushkaralu approaching, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has directed officials to complete all power sector works in the district well within the stipulated timeline. He emphasised that strengthening power infrastructure is critical to ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted experience for devotees during the mega religious event.

As part of his East Godavari district tour, he conducted a comprehensive review meeting with senior power department officials here on Thursday. He instructed officials to ensure the timely establishment of additional substations, transformers, and power lines wherever necessary. He said that the identification of land for new substations for the Akhanda Godavari Pushkaralu has already commenced and stressed that suitable locations should be earmarked in advance, keeping long-term power requirements in view.

Reviewing the progress of power system strengthening works under the RDSS scheme, he directed officials to accelerate implementation. He said that all AP Transco substation works must be completed by March 2026 through systematic planning and strict monitoring. He also reviewed DPRs related to 17 proposed substations in the district.

Stressing quality assurance, the minister said that solar equipment being distributed to SC and ST beneficiaries under the PM Suryaghar programme must strictly adhere to prescribed standards. He further directed officials to promptly bring to his notice any issues related to substation construction or other power works.