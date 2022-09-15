Godavari river recedes at Bhadrachalam, currently at 47.1 ft

The Godavari river, which is in spate has been receded and the floods to Bhadrachalam is gradually is decreasing.



It is known that floods were reported at Bhadrachalam with heavy rains at the upper reaches of Godavari river basin. With this, the water level of Godavari at Bhadrachalam once again crossed 53 feet on Wednesday.

However, as the flood stopped from the top, the flow is decreasing and reached 47.1 feet at 6 am on Thursday. The authorities are continuing the first danger warning.