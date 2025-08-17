Live
- Apple ramps up India output as Foxconn begins iPhone 17 production at Bengaluru plant
- EC dismisses ‘vote theft’ charge, says poll panel stands like a rock with voters
- Arunachal Pradesh Governor hails Kabak Yano for scaling Mt Elbrus, highest peak in Russia, Europe
- Can’t share machine-readable voter list as it may lead to breach of privacy: CEC Gyanesh Kumar
- FairPoint: Rahul Gandhi's atom bomb or damp squib? Bihar will decide
- Man receives electric shock at ATM in TN's Kancheepuram
- Sharad Malhotra reflects on his 20-year acting journey: 'It’s been mind-blowing'
- Weather Alert: Low Pressure System to Bring Heavy Rains to Andhra Pradesh
- Fight to save democracy: Congress leaders on 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar
- IITs will be the bedrock of a self-reliant India: Dharmendra Pradhan
Godavari river swells at Bhadrachalam amid rains, reaches 33.5ft
The Godavari River is experiencing a rapid increase in water levels, reaching 33.5 feet at 11 am today. This surge is attributed to heavy rainfall and floodwaters flowing from upstream areas. Officials have warned that the water level is expected to rise further, continuing to threaten the safety of local residents and visitors.
As the river swells, many steps at the bathing ghats have become submerged, with floodwaters advancing up to Kalyanakatta. Authorities have issued urgent safety warnings to devotees, advising them to exercise caution and avoid entering the river.
