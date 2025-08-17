Godavari river swells at Bhadrachalam amid rains, reaches 33.5ft

The Godavari River is experiencing a rapid increase in water levels, reaching 33.5 feet at 11 am today. This surge is attributed to heavy rainfall and floodwaters flowing from upstream areas. Officials have warned that the water level is expected to rise further, continuing to threaten the safety of local residents and visitors.

As the river swells, many steps at the bathing ghats have become submerged, with floodwaters advancing up to Kalyanakatta. Authorities have issued urgent safety warnings to devotees, advising them to exercise caution and avoid entering the river.