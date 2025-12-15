Godavari shore reverberates with Vande Mataram

Rajamahendravaram: The bank of the Godavari River echoed with the recitation of Telugu Shataka Padyams (centum poems) and the singing of the 'Vande Mataram' complete anthem. A large-scale cultural event, featuring the simultaneous recitation of 1008 Telugu Bala Shataka Padyams and the performance of the 'Vande Mataram' anthem ten thousand times (Dasha Sahasra), took place at the Chamber building on Godavari Bund from morning till night on Saturday. The programme was organised jointly by the Matru Bhasha Parirakshana Samithi (Committee for the Preservation of Mother Tongue), Peravali, and the Andhra Kesari Yuvajana Samithi. Students from 40 schools participated, some adorned in the traditional attire of Bharat Mata and Telugu Talli. The son of the renowned poet Jandyala Papayya Sastry, Jandyala Venkata Ramana, attended as the chief guest. Speaking at the event, MLC Somu Veerraju expressed immense joy that the 150-year-old 'Vande Mataram' anthem was sung thousands of times. He felicitated the event organiser, Nagabhushanam.

The event was also graced by city dignitaries Thota Subbarao and Pantham Kondalarao, as well as trade leaders Iyyapu Muralidhar and Lakkoju Veerabhadra Rao. Representatives from the Andhra Kesari Yuvajana Samithi, Desireddy Balarama Naidu and Srinivas along with Telugu teacher Dr Sripada Seethamahalakshmi were also present.