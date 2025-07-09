Godavari water enters Krishna dist

Vijayawada: Vice-Chairman of the Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal Project Committee Aalla Venkata Gopala Krishnarao along with the farmers and the officials of the water resources department performed traditional Jala Harati ritual to Godavari waters at Rangannagudem village of Bapulapadu mandal in Krishna district on Tuesday on reaching the Godavari waters into Krishna district.

The Godavari river water reaches from Pattiseema Lift irrigation project through the Nagarjuna Sagar right canal. Krishnarao, Mallavalli Water Association President T Rambabu, Rangannagudem Sarpanch K Rangamani, MPTC member Pusuluru Lakshminarayana and others performed the Jala Harati offering flowers, turmeric and vermillion to the Goddess Godavari.

The Pattiseema water will reach the Prakasam barrage by Wednesday morning.

Speaking at the event, Krishnarao stated that Chandrababu Naidu has the distinction of being the first leader in the country to successfully link two rivers the Godavari and Krishna through Pattiseema. He said Godavari water was diverted to Krishna Delta by constructing Pattiseema Lift irrigation project. On behalf of the farming community, he expressed special thanks to the NDA government.

He also noted that Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkatrao set up motors using Rs 2 crore from personal funds to bring water from Pattiseema to upland areas, urging farmers to make optimal use of the resource.

Minister for water resources Nimmala Rama Naidu will perform Jala Harati at the Pavitra Sangamam at 7 am at Ibrahimpatnam to mark the reaching of Godavari waters. The Godavari water will be later released to Krishna Delta, which has ayacut of 13 lakh acres spread over Krishna, Eluru, Guntur and Bapatla districts.