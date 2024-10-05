Goddess Kanakadurga appears as Annapurna Devi on third day of Dussehra brahmotsavams

The Dussehra celebrations are unfolding in a grand manner at Indrakeeladri, with the third day dedicated to the revered Goddess Annapurna Devi. Recognized as the embodiment of nourishment, the Goddess is celebrated for providing rice, often referred to as the lifeblood of humanity.

Devotees believe that rice symbolises the essence of Parabrahm, and worshiping Goddess Annapurna Devi is said to bring about intellectual growth, timeliness, and purification. Elders in the community emphasize the significance of this belief, stating that the blessings from the Goddess contribute to holistic human well-being.

Annapurna's presence is marked by the Akshaya Patra, a symbol of all that is auspicious. This particular avatar represents Adi Parashakti herself, who appears to ensure that the hunger of her devotees is satisfied, bearing the weight of sustenance for all who approach her with genuine devotion.