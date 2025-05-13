  • Menu
Goddess Padmavathi takes a ride on Swarna Ratham

Tirupati: As a part of the ongoing three-day annual Vasanthotsavams in Tiruchanur, Sri Padmavathi Devi took celestial ride on Swarna Ratham on Monday.

Seated majestically on the golden chariot, Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru took a celestial ride to bless her devotees. As the rays of the Sun fell on the Ratham, it enhanced the grandeur of the Golden chariot.

Later in the afternoon, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed in Friday Gardens.

Deputy EO Govindarajan, other staff and devotees participated

