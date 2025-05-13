Live
- Aagama pundits will have final say: Endowments Minister
- OU to hold int’l conference on microbiology
- Hospitals across State brace for emergency care services
- SJTA suspends senior servitor for 30 days
- Kohli’s innings’ that stamped his authority
- Hunger in heart, fire in belly and pride in every stride
- Cong hits back at Eatala for speaking ill of Revanth
- Every inch of Pakistan land is within India’s reach: BJP
- Odisha under grip of severe heat
- Kavitha fires salvo at TG govt for plotting to mortgage TGIIC lands
Goddess Padmavathi takes a ride on Swarna Ratham
Highlights
As a part of the ongoing three-day annual Vasanthotsavams in Tiruchanur, Sri Padmavathi Devi took celestial ride on Swarna Ratham on Monday.
Tirupati: As a part of the ongoing three-day annual Vasanthotsavams in Tiruchanur, Sri Padmavathi Devi took celestial ride on Swarna Ratham on Monday.
Seated majestically on the golden chariot, Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru took a celestial ride to bless her devotees. As the rays of the Sun fell on the Ratham, it enhanced the grandeur of the Golden chariot.
Later in the afternoon, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed in Friday Gardens.
Deputy EO Govindarajan, other staff and devotees participated
Next Story