Gokavaram selected for Digital Village pilot project

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram informed that Gokavaram village has been selected as digital village in the erstwhile East Godavari district and the Central government has decided to implement the pilot project.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar gave a written answer to a question asked by MP Bharat and two other northern MPs regarding the Digital Village project.

It has been mentioned that a total of 700 villages, one for each district in the country, have been selected and the Digital Village Pilot Project is being implemented. He said the aim of this project is to provide modern digital services to rural masses. Computer service centres will be set up in the villages where the pilot project is being implemented and various services will be provided through the digital service portal. Basic computer courses and Tally are taught to the youth as part of the educational services.

A telehealth consultation service will also be introduced for livestock. At least eight solar streetlights will be installed.

Skill development training is provided in areas such as motor vehicle technician, home appliance repairs, and electrical repairs.

Online Registration of Competitive Examinations, Registration of Vocational Courses, PAN Card Services, Aadhaar Card Enrolment - Change Addition Online Services will be available. The MP Bharat Ram revealed that the minister said that around Rs 10 lakh have been allocated to Gokavaram village under this digital village pilot project.