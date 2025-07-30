Live
- Delhi Police tighten noose on drug peddlers under stringent PITNDPS Act
- Bananas vs. Dates: Which Snack Is Better for Blood Sugar & Gut Health?
- YouTube to Launch AI System to Detect Teen Users and Enforce Stricter Safety Controls
- Indian Naval ships arrive in the Philippines to strengthen maritime ties
- Rahul Gandhi to visit Karnataka on August 4, submit memorandum on election 'malpractices'
- TCS CEO earns Rs 26.5 crore as IT major announces massive layoffs
- India's manufacturing hits 14-month high as Asia-Pacific logistics rents stay flat in H1 2025
- In last decade, Modi govt has placed terrorism firmly on global agenda: EAM Jaishankar
- South Korea: Assembly Speaker Woo calls for dialogue channels with Korea to stay open
- Supreme Court sets aside ban on cricketer Santhosh Karunakaran
Gold conch & disc donated to Lord
Highlights
Tirumala: Chennai-based Sudarshan Enterprises has donated a golden conch (Shanku) and disc (Chakra) weighing approximately 2.5 kilos and worth around...
Tirumala: Chennai-based Sudarshan Enterprises has donated a golden conch (Shanku) and disc (Chakra) weighing approximately 2.5 kilos and worth around Rs 2.4 crore to Sri Venkateswara Swamy.
The representativesa of the company handed over the conch and disc to the TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at Ranganayakula Mandapam at Tirumala temple on Tuesday morning.
Next Story