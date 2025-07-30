Gold conch & disc donated to Lord

Tirumala: Chennai-based Sudarshan Enterprises has donated a golden conch (Shanku) and disc (Chakra) weighing approximately 2.5 kilos and worth around Rs 2.4 crore to Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

The representativesa of the company handed over the conch and disc to the TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at Ranganayakula Mandapam at Tirumala temple on Tuesday morning.