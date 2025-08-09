  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Golden Chariot procession held

Golden Chariot procession held
x
Highlights

On the occasion of Varalakshmi Vratam, the procession of Golden Chariot was organised in Tiruchanoor on Friday evening.

Tirupati: On the occasion of Varalakshmi Vratam, the procession of Golden Chariot was organised in Tiruchanoor on Friday evening. Padmavathi Devi in all her religious grandeur blessed devotees along four mada streets.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao, superintendent Srivani and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick