Gollapudi exhibition arrangements reviewed

Vijayawada: Aspart of the upcoming Vijayawada Utsav, exhibition arrangements at Gollapudi grounds were inspected on Friday evening by Vijayawada Utsav Committee member and MP Kesineni Sivanath. He reviewed preparations along with Shreyas Media event organisers and NDA leaders, stressing that arrangements should be made to ensure a smooth experience for visitors.

The MP noted that with the exhibition returning to the city after 12 years, a huge turnout is expected, and all facilities must be ready accordingly. Shreyas Srinivas briefed him on the progress through planning charts. Kesineni expressed anger at attempts by certain YSRCP leaders to obstruct the exhibition, which is being organised to offer both spiritual and recreational experiences to devotees visiting during the Dasara festivities.

The exhibition will open to the public on September 22. Kesineni urged that both locals and visitors should enjoy a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.

Bala Koteshwar Rao (Narada), Gottumukkula Raghuramaraju, Nutalapati Balakoteswar Rao, Narra Vasu, Gudapati Padma Shekhar, Vadlamudi Chalapathi Rao, and Vadlamudi Jagan Mohan Rao participated in the review.