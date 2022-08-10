Gorantla Madhav's nude video is not original, need to find the one; Anantapur SP

Anantapur district SP Fakirappa concluded that Hindupuram YCP MP Gorantla Madhav's nude video is not original. He made it clear that the truth will not be known until the original video is found. It is stated that the person who made the post has posted several times on social media and no clear evidence is available.

He revealed that morphing video has come on social media and said that the morphing video was first posted on the 4th of this month in the ITDP Official WhatsApp group from UK.

They suspected that the video might have been morphed or edited. He said that the video call which started the investigation based on the MP's complaint has been sent to the forensic lab. He revealed the evidence of the report from the lab. He said that none of the victims had filed a complaint, and if the victims come and complained, they would also investigate the MP's phone.