Goutham Reddy Seeks SAIL's Support in Skill Development in Steel Sector

Amaravati: Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy urged the Union Government support in building steel and allied related sector institutional structure through Skill Colleges, addressing at a conference conducted by Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) in New Delhi on Wednesday.

He said that AP has been implementing multiple skill development programmes aimed at students in schools, colleges, dropouts and unemployed through the schemes of Central and State Governments.

Mekapati added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to develop an industry-friendly eco-system by supporting them with the skilled workforce. In this connection, it is proposed to establish Skill University at apex levels and 30 Constituent Skill Colleges across AP by involving PSU, corporates, Industries as key stakeholders.

Higher education, skill development & training and industries departments have joined together for identifying industry-driven job roles, courses and curriculum, he added. Further, industries are considered as key stakeholders in this project, as they would be imparting finishing skill courses along with the regular curriculum for the students and to absorb the trained candidate.

The proposed skill ecosystem in the State will be evolved in consultation with Central Ministries and will aim at achieving Skill India Mission envisioned by the Prime Minister of India, he added.

Goutham Reddy requested the SAIL to support these aspects for the benefit of the young populace belonging to the newly formed State.