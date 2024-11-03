Government aim is to transform AP as ‘pothole free’ said Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

Nellore : Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that the government’s aim is to transform the State as ‘Pothole free’ by covering all the damaged roads even in remote village sunder Mission Pothole Free(MPF) programme.

The Minister along with locals formally launched MPF programme in Mamuduru village of Chejerla mandal on Saturday.

Minister Anam criticised alleged that the previous YSRCP government was least bothered to take up road repair works, due to which number of people lost their lives while several sustained severe injuries after travelling on the damaged roads for the last five years. To avoid casualties due to road accidents, the government has taken up MPF programme with the initiation of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. It was decided to complete pothole repair works in the constituency before the end January next year.

The Minister has pointed out that Atmakur constituency is lagging in development in all fronts as the MLAs, after coming to power, have neglected to develop for last one decade.

Anam said that 15 road works at a cost of Rs 3.47crore under R&B were already launched and another road works worth Rs 30 crore are proposed taken up and complete by March next year. He disclosed that a bridge will be constructed on Boggeru stream and connected to national highway at Veerlagudipadu village.

Following the request of women, Minister Anam has sanctioned Ramalayam in Girijan Colony in the village and assured them to start the works in January next. R&B SE Gangadhar, Atmakur RDP Pavani and party leaders were present.