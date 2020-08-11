Government Appoints Syamala Rao as Authorised Signatory for all cases in High Court on Three Capitals

Amaravati: The State government has appointed a senior IAS officer to attend all cases in the courts against the Amaravati and three capitals issues, on Tuesday. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney nominated J Syamala Rao, Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department to file the counter-affidavits in the Courts as the "Authorised Signatory" on behalf of all the departments including the Chief Secretary. If he is on leave, V Rama Manohara Rao, Special Secretary, MAUD is nominated to file the counter affidavit as Authorized Signatory.

It is known that there are many Writ Petitions filed in AP High Court against the State government challenging the two legislations which aimed at creating and developing three capitals for the State. The two legislations include AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Act, 2020 and AP Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020.

Nilam Sawhney said that many Writ Petitions are being filed before the High Court regarding these two legislations. In the WPs multiple numbers of departments of government are being made as respondents. Hence, it is very important that a comprehensive view of all the actions taken by the government are brought to the notice of the High Court, she stated in the GO MS No 80, while nominating Syamala Rao as Authorised Signatory.