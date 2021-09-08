Government committed to improve income of farmers: Kannababu

Amaravati: Agriculture is the main economic growth driver in Andhra Pradesh contributing to 24 per cent of the GSDP, according to Minister for Agriculture K Kannababu.

He said agriculture and allied activities are the primary income source for 62% of total population of the State. In the absence of pre-harvest and post-harvest infrastructure, farmers are forced to dispose of produce immediately after harvesting with no value addition.

Participating in a virtual meeting with Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday, the Minister said to improve the income of farmers in the State, the government has come up with a concept of Multipurpose Facility Centres (MPFCs) for development of farmgate infrastructure. These MPFCs consist of pre-harvest and post-harvest infrastructure for agriculture and allied sector activities.

In a bid to help the farmers to enhance their income not only from agriculture but also from agri-allied activities, the government has set up Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs) across the State.

Under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), projects worth Rs 659.5 crore and Rs 925.13 crore were sanctioned in phase-1 and 2 respectively.

Projects sanctioned in phase-I are in tendering stage and they will be grounded soon. He said establishing infrastructure in AP Marketing Committees will fetch better price to farmers.

The Minister said that AP government had proposed to develop godowns and drying platforms at RBK level and buffer godowns for AP State Civil Supplies corporation.