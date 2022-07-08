Government committed to promote quality education: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Kadapa (YSR District): An emotional situation prevailed at newly constructed Tali Setti Seshamma Girls and Boys High Schools in Vempalle town with the students sharing their experiences with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday. These school buildings were renovated under Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu concept with a cost of Rs 7.79 crores with PADA and NABARD funds.

One B Sasikumar, a 10th class student, said that earlier they forced to sit in classroom, which was in a dilapidated condition. He narrated that the building was renovated with all infrastructure facilities and now the students are feeling safe and comfortable. "My mother is a daily wage labour and I am not in a position to study in private corporate school. But now I am feeling fortunate to study in government school as I am availing all facilities here. Now, my neighbour students are interested to study in government school," he said.

He said the schemes launched by the government were really a boon for students, who come from poor families. Another Class 10 student G Banusree said that her father was a lorry driver and he used to stay away from home 20 days in a month. She said that her mother attending farm work under daily wage. "Earlier I used to attend farm work along with my mother due to poor financial status of our family. But after introduction of Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Gorumudha, I changed my decision of attending farm work. Now I am studying 10th class in English Medium because of Chief Minister's blessings. I wish Jagan uncle will remain permanent CM for the state," she said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government will continue all schemes related to education in the interest of promoting quality education among poor families. District In-charge Minister A Suresh, MP Avinash Reddy and Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju were present.