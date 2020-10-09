Government committed to quality education to poor: Botcha Satyanarayana

Vizianagaram: Minister for municipal administration Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday stated that providing quality education to poor and downtrodden students is motto of government.



Launching Jagananna Vidya Kanuka at ZP high school , Cheepurupalli of Vizianagaram district, he said the government was providing utmost facilities at government schools to reduce dropout rates and to encourage parents to send their children to schools.

He said the scheme would benefit 2,09,345 students of 2,083 schools in the district. Under the scheme, he said the students would be provided school kits including bags, books, shoes, socks, uniforms and others which costs around Rs 1,530. "Our aim is to reduce dropouts and to increase literacy rate. We are completely changing the face of government schools under Naadu-Nedu scheme on par with corporate schools," he said. Collector M Harijawaharlal called upon parents to send their children to schools to come up financially in life.