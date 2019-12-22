Government committed to welfare of weavers: Dharmana Krishna Das

Srikakulam: Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishna Das stated that the State government is committed to the welfare of weavers.

Launching the YSR Nethanna Nestham, a scheme aimed for welfare of weavers at Ponduru mandal centre on Saturday, the minister said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing all his assurances made during his padayatra after assuming power.

He added people across the state were happy with the welfare schemes and development works being launched by the government. To provide financial aid and to improve lives of weavers, he said the government would provide Rs 24,000 as financial aid to each weaver family every year under the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme, the minister said.

On the occasion, he handed over Rs 3.49 crore worth banker's cheque to the textiles and handlooms department officials under the scheme. In Srikakulam district, the total number of beneficiaries under the scheme are 1,457 and the amount would be distributed to weavers by depositing it in their bank accounts.

The Minister strongly advocated for equal development of all regions across the state and lauded Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking such a bold decision regarding three capitals and decentralisation of the development activities which will help to arrest migration of people in search of livelihood. Rajam MLA K Jogulu, officials and weavers attended at the event.