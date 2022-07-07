Government ensures favourable environment for industries: Gudivada Amarnath

Vijayawada: Minister for industries and commerce Gudivada Amarnath said that the government has created a favourable environment for the companies to invest in the state. He slammed the opposition for trying to spoil the brand image of the state with its malicious propaganda.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the minister said Andhra Pradesh has topped the Business Reform Action Plan 2020 rankings in the Ease Of Doing Business,where the Centre has given the rankings after carefully examining all aspects and taking feedback from the industrialists. He said that TDP leaders could not digest the good news and thus resorted to cheap politics by falsely accusing the government.

The previous government had only shown fake MOUs and graphics to bluff people and betrayed the youth in the name of creating four lakh jobs. He recalled that four 'Partnership Summits' were conducted during TDP rule with zero output and high promotions. He said that people have given opposition status to TDP after going through all such betrayals.

He said many companies are willing to invest in the state as the government is providing all facilities and extending full support to them.