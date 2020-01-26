Government has discretionary powers to decide the fate of council: Anil Kumar Yadav

Amaravati: Minister for Water Resources Anil Kumar Yadav decried the comments of senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu who described the rule in the State as Jaganocracy.



Stating it is the discretion of the government whether to abolish the Legislative Council or not, he said that Yanamala should not talk about the rules regarding that.

He said that the TDP government pushed the State into a debt trap by frequently attending meetings at Davos spending several hundred million rupees.

The Minister reminded the TDP leader that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy secured fourth place in the national survey conducted by India Today.

Anil also recalled the statement of former Chief Minister and TDP founder N T Rama Rao while abolishing the Council that any institutions which have no support of people are waste.

He said that people would give their verdict in 2024 if the YSRCP government committed any mistake.