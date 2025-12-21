Tata Power justifies ASD collection

Bhubaneswar: Tata Power reaffirmed their decision to levy additional security deposit (ASD) on electricity bills, despite widespread protests by consumers across Odisha, officials said.

On Thursday, youth and student wings of the opposition BJD staged demonstrations outside Tata Power offices here, demanding immediate withdrawal of ASD and installation of smart meters. At various places, protesters were seen breaking smart meters as a mark of dissent. Similar agitations took place in Salipur, Dhenkanal, and Puri districts.

ASD is calculated based on two months’ average electricity consumption. For example, if a consumer’s average monthly bill is Rs 5,000, s/he must deposit Rs 10,000 as ASD. The protesters, led by senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra, alleged that ASD and smart meter notices were against public interest and should be immediately withdrawn.

The State Electricity Consumers Mahsangh, meanwhile, called upon people not to pay ASD. “I appeal to consumers not to succumb to Tata Power’s pressure and refrain from making any payment,” Mahasangh president Panchanan Kanungo said.

However, Tata Power Distribution Companies CEOs at a press conference here rejected the allegation and claimed that the levy of ASD on electricity bill is a statutory requirement mandated under the Electricity Act, 2003 and abides by the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) regulations.

“The ASD is not new for Odisha. Similar ASD provision is also there in the states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh,” they said. Gajanan Kale, chief, Odisha distribution business, Tata Power said, “Serving nearly 1 crore consumers, with a growing customer base, Tata Power’s distribution business follows robust regulatory mechanisms to ensure a reliable power supply 24x7, 365 days, in line with state and central guidelines.”

He said the annual security deposit review is a statutory exercise mandated by the regulator, designed to protect consumer interests while ensuring business continuity.