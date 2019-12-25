Government orders CBI inquiry against TDP leader in illegal mining case

Andhra Pradesh government has handed over the illegal mining case on former TDP MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao to the CBI. The government has released the GO in this regard.

Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao was accused of illegal mining when he was an MLA of Gurjala in Guntur district. Former MLA TGV Krishna Reddy filed a petition in the High Court in 2016 demanding action against him. In 2018, more illegal mining cases were reported. The then government ordered a CID inquiry. CID has completed its investigation and submitted its report to the government.

The CBI investigation into the matter came to light as the petition proceeded in the High Court. The CID has reportedly told the High Court that an extensive investigation into the illegal mining cases is needed.

Krishna Reddy, the petitioner, also sought a CBI probe. The court commented that the government could take steps to investigate by CBI. The decision is left to the government. The government also favoured the CBI investigation.

Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao won the 2009 and 2014 assembly elections as MLA from Gujarat. He lost the 2019 election. As the mining case continues, the new government came to power. In the meantime, the court also referred to the CBI inquiry. It remains to be seen how the CBI will proceed in this case.