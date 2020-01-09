Government proposes to set up tram-trains in Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh government, which proposed to make Vishakhapatnam as the administrative capital is going to launch yet another development program in the district. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the metro project and the distribution of houses for the poor.

The Proposals for the construction of the metro train from Anakapalli to Bhogapuram were made by the previous government. Now CM Jagan had given a nod with minor changes. The chief minister asserted that it would be good to bring the tram-train rail system in Visakhapatnam.

Officials at the meeting said that setting up tram-trains in major parts of the city from RK Beach to Bhimili, Pendurthi to NAD is a good move as it would reduce the cost. Hence CM Jagan gave a green signal to Trams.

According to the latest plan, the metro, which runs from Anakapalli to Duvvada and Madhurawada to Bhogapuram will be initiated. The 150 km long route is to be built in all three phases for the metro and tram. Officials were asked to prepare DPR. So, it is expected that the tram-trains will soon come to Visakhapatnam.