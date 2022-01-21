Government teachers picket Prakasam Collectorate

Ongole: The government teachers of various organisations in Prakasam district stormed to the Collectorate in Ongole on Thursday, protesting various decisions of the government. They picketed in front of the Collectorate, blocking the entry and exit of the officials from the building.

Following a call given by the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers Organisation, about 4,000 teachers from all the corners of the district reached Ongole and squatted in front of the Collectorate. The leaders from various unions and associations demanded the government cancellation of the GOs issued on January 17 night. Criticising that the government was treating the employees as slaves and inviting itself enmity with them, they demanded that the government should cancel the implementation of recommendations by the officers' committee and release Ashutosh Mishra Committee report to the public immediately.

The teachers demanded the government to continue the State Pay Commission and announce fitment for around 30% by making sure that it's more than the interim relief of 27%. They also demanded continuation of house rent allowances given until recently and drop the proposal to reduce them. Their other demands include cancellation of the contributory pension scheme, implementation of the old quantum of pension model, implementation of the old CCA rules and provide PRC benefits from July 2019.

Ongole DSP U Nagaraju and his staff tried to pacify the teachers to allow the movement in and out of the Collectorate from at least one gate, but the teachers didn't allow it. The teachers warned the government that they would continue the agitation in several forms and will not stop agitation until the government takes the decision in favour of them.