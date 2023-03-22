Governor Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extend Ugadi greetings

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday extended the happiest greeting to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to the Telugu people living all over the world.

The Governor said that Ugadi is a festival of joy and hope and the New Year brings new cheer and a bright future for all. "I am confident that 'Shobhakruthu Ugadi' festival will usher in peace, prosperity, harmony and happiness to the people of all sections in the State," he said.

Ugadi Pachhadi that contains different tastes of life is a symbolic reminder to one and all to be prepared to experience various flavours that life has to offer throughout the year, the Governor said. The Chief Minister also extended greetings to the Telugu people in the State and across the world on the eve of 'Shobhakruthu Ugadi'. He wished everyone would flourish in the New Year and in turn the State would also flourish.

He said that the New Year would bring in all good things to the people with plenty of rains and good harvest for the farmers and people of all professions should flourish.