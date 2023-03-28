  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Governor Abdul Nazeer congratulates sportspersons for winning medals

AP governor Abdul Nazeer
x

AP governor Abdul Nazeer 

Highlights

Governor S Abdul Nazeer congratulated Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty for winning the Swiss Open-2023 Men’s Doubles Championship title in the finals of the Super 300 badminton tournament held in Basel on Sunday.

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer congratulated Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty for winning the Swiss Open-2023 Men's Doubles Championship title in the finals of the Super 300 badminton tournament held in Basel on Sunday.

The Governor has also congratulated Indian Women Boxing Champions, Saweeta Boora (91kg), Nitu Ghanghas (49 kg), Nikhat Zareen (50 kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg) for winning the Gold medals in their respective categories, at the World Women's Boxing Championships held in New Delhi.

The Governor said that the Indian Men's Badminton Doubles champions and the women boxing champions have made the country proud with their achievements and wished them to win many more such laurels in the future.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X