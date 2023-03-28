Governor Abdul Nazeer congratulates sportspersons for winning medals

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer congratulated Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty for winning the Swiss Open-2023 Men's Doubles Championship title in the finals of the Super 300 badminton tournament held in Basel on Sunday.

The Governor has also congratulated Indian Women Boxing Champions, Saweeta Boora (91kg), Nitu Ghanghas (49 kg), Nikhat Zareen (50 kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg) for winning the Gold medals in their respective categories, at the World Women's Boxing Championships held in New Delhi.

The Governor said that the Indian Men's Badminton Doubles champions and the women boxing champions have made the country proud with their achievements and wished them to win many more such laurels in the future.