Governor Abdul Nazeer offers prayers Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: In a significant display of devotion, Governor Abdul Nazeer participated in the Dasara festival celebrations by offering prayers and seeking blessings at the famed Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada on Friday. The Governor, who arrived at the temple amid warm welcome by officials.

Meanwhile, the Dussehra celebrations at the renowned Indrakiladri Kanaka Durgamma Temple have now reached their fifth day. Today (Friday), devotees are witnessing Goddess Durga in the form of Sri Mahalakshmi Devi. Since four in the morning, a significant number of devotees have been queuing to obtain darshan of the goddess.

The temple is bustling with a large crowd eager to experience the divine presence during the Dussehra Sharannavaratri festivities, and the air is filled with the resounding chants of "Jai Durga Jai Jai Durga."