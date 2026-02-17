Vijayawada MP Discusses Railway Development Plans with DRM

Vijayawada Member of Parliament, Kesineni Sivanath, met with the Railway Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) today to discuss the progress of railway projects in Vijayawada. The DRM outlined various issues related to ongoing projects and cooperation between the Central and State governments. MP expressed his gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their efforts to advance railway infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.

He highlighted the efforts of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in securing railway projects, including Amaravati railway station and new lines, during visits to Delhi. The MP also discussed the immediate action taken following his parliamentary mention of Vijayawada railway station’s modernisation, including approvals from NITI Aayog and pre-bid meetings.

The MP expressed optimism that the station’s upgrade, one of India’s largest and busiest, would surpass even the Amrut Bharat stations once completed, and that the project would be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

It was revealed that Rayanapadu railway station will soon be inaugurated as an Amrut Bharat station by Prime Minister Modi. Additionally, Gunadala railway station is set to be inaugurated under the same scheme. The MP also mentioned Kondapalli station, the last remaining in NTR district, which will be included under Amrut Bharat 2.0 in the second phase, with Rs. 10 crore sanctioned for developing two platforms there.