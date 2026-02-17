Sreesanth opens up on faith, resilience and world cup glory in ‘Rooted For Life’ podcast

Bengaluru ; Former India pacer S. Sreesanth has shared deeply personal insights about his life, faith and cricketing journey in a candid episode of the “Rooted For Life” podcast hosted by Dr. Pradeep Sethi, co-founder of Eugenix Hair Sciences. The wide-ranging conversation goes beyond the cricket field, touching upon spirituality, childhood struggles, discipline and inner joy.

At the outset, Sreesanth speaks about respecting all individuals irrespective of religion or caste, underlining the importance of humility and emotional grounding. According to him, having a strong internal “base” enables a person to remain steady amid life’s highs and lows. He emphasises that self-respect must coexist with equality and compassion towards others.

One of the most emotional segments of the podcast revolves around his childhood health challenges. Sreesanth recounts undergoing a life-altering tumour surgery and reveals how his father’s unwavering faith played a pivotal role during that difficult time. He shares a deeply spiritual memory involving a symbolic one-rupee offering and prayers at the Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple, which he believes marked a turning point in his recovery. He also speaks about his devotion to Lord Shiva and a birthmark on his arm resembling a Trishul, which he considers spiritually significant.

Reflecting on his upbringing, the former pacer credits his father for teaching him to treat everyone — from drivers to security personnel — like family. He reiterates his belief that humanity transcends religious divides, drawing inspiration from cultural narratives such as the story of Mahabali associated with Onam.

The discussion then moves to cricket and mindset. Sreesanth reveals what he describes as the “secret” behind India’s triumph in the ICC World Twenty20. He speaks about visualising lifting the trophy years before it became reality and maintaining an unshakeable inner belief. He also reflects on the iconic catch he took in the final, calling it a defining moment of his career.

Explaining his personal philosophy — PRIDE (Personal Responsibility in Delivering Excellence) — Sreesanth highlights discipline, routine and self-talk as essential tools for handling setbacks, including being dropped from the team. He opens up about battling astigmatism, enduring the physical strain of fast bowling, and perfecting the outswinging yorker through relentless practice.

Addressing his animated on-field celebrations, Sreesanth clarifies they stemmed from passion rather than ego. He concludes by stressing the importance of family, yoga, gratitude and spreading positivity, lessons he says were reinforced by his grandmother and life experiences.