Governor Abdul Nazeer to visit Kadapa district today

Kadapa : Governor Abdul Nazeer will visit YSR Kadapa district on Friday. As part of his one-day tour, the Governor will visit Sri Kodanda Ramaswamy Temple at Vontimitta and later Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa city.

In view of the Governor's tour, district Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju held a meeting with the officials and ordered them to ensure the tour a success.

The RDOs of Kadapa, Jammalamadugu and Badvel Dharma Chandra Reddy, Srinivasulu and Venkataramana respectively, DWMA PD Yadubhushan Reddy and others attended the meeting. Meanwhile, in view of the Governor's tour, Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan inspected the security arrangements at Vontimitta and Ameen Peer Dargah on Thursday.